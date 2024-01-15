Fighter trailer drops: Hrithik-Deepika’s action hits screens this republic day

The official trailer for the action-packed film “Fighter,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was unveiled on the internet today, January 15th. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, the over three-minute-long trailer promises an exhilarating cinematic experience filled with intense emotions, patriotism, and adrenaline-pumping action.

The narrative of “Fighter” revolves around the characters portrayed by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, both distinguished as the ‘top aviators’ of the Indian Air Force. The trailer introduces the audience to a world of high-octane aerial sequences that are sure to send shivers down the spine. However, the plot takes a gripping turn following the Pulwama attack, propelling the protagonists into a full-fledged action mode as they confront a formidable enemy.

Watch the trailer here:

The latter part of the trailer is a rollercoaster of emotions and patriotism, expertly blended with quick cuts, a pulsating background score, and impactful dialogues delivered by Hrithik Roshan. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, and Sanjeev Jaiswal.

“Fighter” holds the distinction of being the inaugural installment in a planned aerial action franchise. Originally slated for release in September 2022, the film encountered delays in production attributed to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the setbacks, the much-anticipated movie will grace the silver screen on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day, promising a cinematic spectacle that combines gripping storytelling, top-notch performances, and breathtaking aerial action.

As the countdown to the release of “Fighter” intensifies, fans can expect a visual extravaganza that not only showcases the prowess of its star-studded cast but also pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force. Marking a significant milestone in the realm of Bollywood, “Fighter” is ready to soar to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cinephiles when it finally hits theaters later this month.

