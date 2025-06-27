Fatima Sana Shaikh on Rekha after watching ‘Umrao Jaan’: “Her grace… uff!”

It was a night of nostalgia, admiration, and timeless cinema. As Muzaffar Ali’s classic ‘Umrao Jaan’ returned to the big screen in a newly restored 4K version, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh joined several other industry names to celebrate the iconic film, and her heartfelt tribute to Rekha stole the spotlight.

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo. It captured a tender, almost cinematic moment between her and the legendary Rekha.

Advertisement

In the frame, the veteran actress holds Fatima close, as they both gaze at a coffee table book that chronicles the visual and emotional beauty of ‘Umrao Jaan’. Fatima is sitting on Rekha’s lap.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

She captioned the post with equal parts awe and affection: “Watched ‘Umrao Jaan’ on the big screen… what a surreal experience it was. Every time Rekhaji appeared, all of us gasped. Her eyes, her stillness, her grace… uff! It’s impossible to look away. I am in love with her. She is magic. And it was beautiful to see the industry come together to celebrate her.”

Fatima wasn’t the only one soaking in the evening’s charm. Also present at the event were Tabu, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Varma, who were seen posing with Rekha and revisiting the world of Lucknow’s courtesan-poet that ‘Umrao Jaan’ so hauntingly brings to life.

Originally released in 1981, ‘Umrao Jaan’ is based on the classic Urdu novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. The film traces the journey of a young girl sold into a Lucknow kotha, who later becomes a famed courtesan and poet.

Rekha’s portrayal of Umrao remains one of the most revered performances in Indian cinema. So much so, that when she appears on screen, even decades later, she evokes audible gasps, as Fatima noted.

It’s no surprise that ‘Umrao Jaan’ bagged four National Awards. This includes Best Actress for Rekha.

The re-release, which began its run in theatres on June 27, comes with a special bonus: a limited-edition coffee table book launched by director Muzaffar Ali himself. Featuring rare behind-the-scenes photographs, calligraphy, poetry, sketches, and personal reflections, it offers a deeply personal look into how the film came to life.