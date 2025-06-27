Alia Bhatt channels ‘Silsila’ charm of Rekha at ‘Umrao Jaan’ screening

It was an evening steeped in nostalgia and admiration as Alia Bhatt paid an elegant tribute to one of Bollywood’s most enduring style icons, Rekha.

The occasion was the special screening of ‘Umrao Jaan’, and Alia’s appearance turned heads for all the right reasons.

Draped in a soft pink saree with delicate feather earrings and minimal makeup, Alia walked into the venue with the kind of poise that made it impossible not to draw comparisons with Rekha’s look in ‘Silsila’.

Rekha’s character Chandni in Yash Chopra’s ‘Silsila’ left an indelible mark not just for her performance, but also for her ethereal wardrobeL soft chiffons, subtle hues, and an air of melancholic beauty.

The homage didn’t go unnoticed. Fashion commentator Diet Sabya took to Instagram to applaud the styling, writing, “Rekha ma in Silsila has given us fashion and heartbreak refs for ages. Eons. Centuries. And the only way to pay homage is to do it correctly or not do it at all… Reference done correct. Modern. Styled by @rheakapoor.”

Rhea Kapoor herself shared snapshots of Rekha’s original look on Instagram Stories, effectively confirming the inspiration.

The evening itself was about Rekha’s other celebrated film, ‘Umrao Jaan’. It is a poetic and melancholic classic from 1981 that is one of her finest performances. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the film is being re-released in a newly restored format thanks to the efforts of the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India.

Alia Bhatt, popular for her eclectic fashion choices, brought just the right touch of old-world glamour to the event to pay tribute to Rekha.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for a diverse slate of roles. She’ll soon appear in ‘Love and War’, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project. In addition, she has Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action drama ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline.