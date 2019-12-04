A film based on the life of world-famous mathematician late Vashistha Narayan Singh will be made under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner Excel Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has announced that this will be their next film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pathak, who has helmed movies such as Bhaiaji Superhit, Right Yaaa Wrong and Gumnaam: The Mystery, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, “Biopic on #Indian mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh announced… Directed by Neeraj Pathak… Produced by Excel Entertainment (sic).”

On Tuesday, Neeraj Pathak attended a press conference in Patna along with Vashistha Narayan Singh’s family members-Harishchandra Singh, Mukesh Singh, Shiv Mangal, Rakesh Singh and Mithilesh Singh where the announcement was made.

Vashistha Narayan Singh had been suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years. He is said to have challenged Einstein’s theory of relativity. He passed away in November this year.