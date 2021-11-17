Farhan Akhtar lauds SC Collegium’s decision to approve elevation of advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge in Delhi HC

ZNMD actor Farhan Akhtar lauded the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision on Tuesday in order to approve the proposal to elevate advocate Saurabh Kirpal as the first judge in the High Court of Delhi, belonging to the LGBTQ community.

On Monday, The Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for Saurabh Kirpal’s elevation, senior advocate, as Judge in the Delhi High Court. Farhan wrote lauding the decision, “Historic day as the Supreme Court collegium has picked Saurabh Kirpal to be the Judge of Delhi High Court. It is a massive step forward in sensitizing minds to focus on merit and not on sexual orientation. What is a first today should hopefully be the norm tomorrow. Kudos.”

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, the head of the Collegium recommended the elevation of Kirpal in its meeting held on November 11, 2021.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on November 11, 2021, has approved the proposal for elevation of Saurabh Kirpal, advocate, as Judge in the Delhi High Court,” a statement by the collegium said.

The three-member collegium that makes recommendations for judges of High Courts comprises Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar.

In October 2017, as per media reports, the Delhi High Court Collegium had unanimously recommended Saurabh Kirpal, appointed as the permanent judge of the Delhi High Court.

Due to his sexual orientation, delay in recommending Kirpal’s name is being considered as Kirpal would be India’s first openly gay judge.

His name has been sent to the government several times, which previously had stalled the processing of the recommendation.

(With inputs from ANI)