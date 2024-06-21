Nawazuddin Siddiqui opines on high entourage costs; slams unnecessary demands

The escalating costs of entourages, which inflate film production budgets, have been at the center of debate for some time now. Following Anurag Kashyap’s critique of actors’ unnecessary demands, a voice has emerged from the realm of ‘Sacred Games’ – that of Nawazuddin Siddiqui – adding his perspective to the discourse. This discussion gained momentum after several high-budget films consistently failed to turn profits at the box office.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor shared his stance on the issue of extravagant demands driving up production costs. When asked why he refrains from such demands, Siddiqui simply stated that he doesn’t see the point. He has a fixed fee in mind for his work, and he believes that’s sufficient.

Expounding on his position, he remarked, “All this pomp and show, if it’s not contributing to the film, then it’s meaningless. I’ve always steered clear of it because my films have never had such large budgets, frankly speaking. Even if the budget is substantial, I avoid it because it’s not the right approach. It’s not beneficial for the industry.”

Additionally, Siddiqui reflected on his preference for smaller projects, stating that they are what drew him to the industry in the first place. While he does occasionally take on big-budget films for financial reasons, his primary motivation is to continue supporting smaller projects. Speaking on the range of roles he has embraced in the past, the ‘Manto’ actor emphasized the importance of delving into unconventional material to maintain his passion and engagement in his profession.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Sarfarosh’ in 1999 and has since showcased his versatility by portraying a diverse array of characters in his films. His upcoming project, Anand Surapur’s film ‘Rautu ka Raaz’, is set to release on June 28 on Zee5.