Fardeen Khan reflects on 19 years of ‘No Entry’ with nostalgia

As “No Entry” hits its 19th anniversary, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has taken a trip down memory lane, celebrating the film’s lasting impact and his role in it. Released in 2005, the comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee, has remained a favorite among audiences for nearly two decades.

Fardeen Khan, who played the character Sunny in the film, shared his reflections on Instagram, expressing his fondness for the project. He described his experience as “a blast” and credited the film’s success to the collective efforts of its stellar cast and crew. “19 years ago, ‘No Entry’ hit the screens, and what a journey it has been! Playing Sunny was a blast, but the real magic happened with the incredible team that made this film unforgettable,” Khan wrote.

The film, known for its humor and engaging storyline, featured a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani. Khan praised his co-stars, particularly highlighting the contributions of Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan. “A big shoutout to @anilskapoor, whose charm and energy were unmatched, and @beingsalmankhan, whose star power took the film to another level,” Khan noted. He also extended his thanks to other key cast members and expressed gratitude towards director Anees Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen’s tribute also included thanks to Anees Bazmee, whom he called a “genius” for his role in making “No Entry” a comedy classic. He acknowledged Boney Kapoor’s vision as the producer, stating, “It was your belief in me that made me take on ‘Sunny’.”

While fans reminisce about the film, rumors about a possible sequel, “No Entry 2,” have been circulating. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from the film’s makers regarding a sequel. Despite this, the affection for the original film endures, as reflected in Fardeen Khan’s heartfelt message and the ongoing appreciation from audiences.