Farah Khan calls Holi the favourite festival of ‘Chhapris’; gets trolled

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan has left several fans upset on social media with her latest comment. Farah, who is currently a part of Celebrity Master Chef talked about the festival of Holi and her remark irked several netizens. The filmmaker said, “Saare chhapri logon ka favourite festival Holi hota hai.” For the unversed, ‘Chhapri’ is a casteist slur.

Following the remark, several social media users lashed out at Farah Khan. While some labelled her comment insensitive, hurting religious sentiments, some called out the distasteful nature. One user wrote, “I never wanted to drag my favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan and bollywood into this shitty drama, but Bollywood keeps mocking our tradition. If Holi is for chhapris, then why did Farah Khan show SRK celebrating it in Om Shanti Om? She also choreographed “Soni Soni” in Mohabbatein where SRK, Aish, and Big B celebrated Holi. If she believed this then why did she portray Holi in such iconic films? Why this hypocrisy now? Bollywood had no problem showcasing Holi before so what changed Farah?”

Another penned, “Holy achha hi tyohaar thha aur hai..lekin aap bollybood valo ne chhapari dikhay hai..dosh aap gutterwood valo ka hai..lekin ham to sahi se mana rahe hai holi..aap k dimaag mai hi gandagi bhari padi hai…MR.Farah khan.” A user commented, “This was in bad taste for no reason at all. Demeaning Hindu festivals have become a norm, and this is just another woke celebrity taking another step in that direction.”

Hey farah, do you know it was the favourite festival of The Legendry Raj Kapoor and do you know how many Holi parties are hosted by bollywood people and who all go there ? How many songs on holi and above it, krishna and radha played Holi, it was their favourite too. — sushil somani (@sushilsomani3) February 19, 2025



Meanwhile, a section of users also came to Farah’s defence. Several users pointed out that the filmmaker is not criticising the festival, but how some men use it as an opportunity to harass women. A user wrote, “As a female and a devout Hindu, I want to side with Farah. We all know that one woman who faced this on Holi. Hindu-Muslim ki baat nahi hai, women security ki baat hai. Understand the difference please.”

Another added, “She’s not wrong though. No need to bring religion into everything. She didn’t say holi is a chapri festival. Guys in India, regardless of their caste or religion, use Holi as an excuse to grope and eve tease girls.”

