Fanboy Ammy Virk poses with stars of 1983

The actor and singer Ammy Virk, who portrays the character of Balwinder Sandhu in ’83’ took to his Instagram handle to post pictures of him with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and the film’s lead actor, who is playing the role of Kail Dev, Ranveer Singh.

Ammy shared wonderful pictures with Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, and of course, Ranveer Singh. He captioned: “My journey of 83 @83thefilm swipe right.”

One of the film’s co-producers, Sajid Nadiadwala missed the special screening of the film as he had to go to Delhi for showing the film to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, and officials of the ministry.

The exclusive screening was attended by Thakur and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, and Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goel, along with 10 MPs and MLAs.

(With inputs from IANS)