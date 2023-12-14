Emraan Hashmi posts anniversary tribute to wife Parveen Shahani

In a heartwarming celebration of love and companionship, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account today to commemorate his 17th wedding anniversary with his wife, Parveen Shahani. The actor, known for his versatile roles on the big screen, shared an intimate glimpse into their journey together through a carefully curated collection of previously unseen photographs.

The Instagram post, dated December 14th, featured a captivating multi-picture carousel that took followers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The initial image, steeped in the essence of time, set the tone for a series of captivating snapshots capturing the couple’s undeniable bond and affection. Hashmi’s caption, a blend of wit and romance, accompanied the visuals, conveying a depth of emotion that resonated with fans.

In his caption, the actor playfully expressed, “You are and will always be my most happy place,” adorned with a red-heart emoji. Adding a touch of humor, he continued, “It’s been such a joy irritating you for 17 years (actually 20 years since we first started dating).” The sentiment was underscored by a lighthearted observation about his wife’s expression in the last picture, accompanied by a squinting face with tongue emoji, a laughter emoji, and another red heart emoji. The post swiftly garnered an outpouring of affectionate comments from fans and followers, congratulating the couple on their milestone.

Emraan Hashmi, renowned for his recent portrayal of ISI Agent Aatish Rehman in “Tiger 3,” directed by Maneesh Sharma, has been riding high on the success of the film, which was released earlier this year on Diwali. The actor’s on-screen versatility and commitment to his craft continue to captivate audiences, making him a prominent figure in the dynamic world of Indian cinema.

As the Bollywood power couple celebrates their 17th year of marital bliss, the shared moments captured in Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram post serve as a testament to the enduring strength of their love and the joyous journey they’ve embarked upon together. Here’s to many more years of happiness and togetherness for Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Shahani. Happy anniversary!