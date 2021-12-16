Emraan Hashmi and B Praak collaborates for a music video

The title is yet to be decided! But the song is on its way. The famous Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and B Praak is coming up with a new song. The lyrics are penned down by music director Jaani and B Praak.

Emraan says while talking about the song, “Around three years back while I was traveling in my car I heard B Praak’s song ‘Mann Bharrya’ and I was completely fascinated by it. I just fell in love with the song.”

“Now, when I got a call from DRJ Records and when they told me about this song being helmed by B Praak and Jaani I heard the song and I instantly said ‘yes’,” the actor added.

B Praak states regarding his first work with the actor, “I always wanted to do a song with Emraan because he is a hit machine and the king of romantic music.”

As per Jaani’s words, Emraan was in his mind, “When I was writing the lyrics I was discussing with B Praak about Emraan and once we were done composing the song we were sure that it’s going to be Emraan who will feature in the song.”

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the music video will be released in 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)