Content czarina Ekta Kapoor has now disassociated herself from Pavitra Rishta Fund, set up with an aim to spread mental health awareness among people. Her decision comes after Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti gave out a strong message against using the late actor as a poster boy for mental health awareness.

Vishal has issued a statement on social media where he mentioned that the late actor’s family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant’s name. Also, anyone doing any kind of non-profit activity in Sushant’s name, should first get written clearance from Sushant’s father KK Singh or else they might get sued later.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vishal wrote, “@shwetasinghkirt and I don’t endorse any commercialization in Sushant’s name. If people are doing anything using Sushant’s name, it should not be motivated by profit. The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant’s name. For any non-profit activity in Sushant’s name, please get a written clearance from Sushant’s father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse (sic).”

Post this, Ekta was being severely trolled for lending support to the fund, a gesture that many felt meant she was supporting the depression theory in Sushant’s death, which his family has rejected.

Social media users soon launched the hashtag #ShameOnEktaKapoor, which started trending.

Replying to the trolls, Ekta has tweeted, “While I support the cause of mental health, I dissociate myself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund till the investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant’s unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fund individually as of now, as it seems that there is more to this tragic incident. Like the rest of the country, I would like the truth to come out (sic).”

Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court has finally ordered CBI investigation into the actor’s death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.