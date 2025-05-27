Aditya Roy Kapur faces security scare as woman tries to enter his Mumbai home

In a concerning incident on Tuesday, a woman allegedly tried to force her way into Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

According to police sources, the unidentified woman attempted to trespass into the actor’s home. Fortunately, the situation was swiftly brought under control as Kapur’s domestic staff noticed the intrusion attempt and quickly informed the authorities.

Advertisement

A case has now been registered, and the police have begun an investigation to uncover the woman’s identity and intent.

Advertisement

As of now, there has been no official response from Aditya Roy Kapur or his team regarding the attempted breach.

However, this incident has added to growing concerns about the security of Bollywood stars, coming just days after similar episodes at Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments.

On May 22, a woman was detained after trying to enter Galaxy Apartments without permission. She was stopped before reaching Salman Khan’s private quarters and is currently being questioned.

Authorities are still trying to confirm where she came from and why she was attempting to access the property.

Just two days prior, on May 20, a man from Chhattisgarh was caught attempting to sneak into the same building. The alert security staff managed to catch him before any further escalation and handed him over to the police. His identity has been verified, but investigators are still working to determine what motivated his actions.

Mumbai Police have increased vigilance around these high-profile residences and are likely to implement stronger surveillance systems. Meanwhile, residents and staff members are being urged to report any suspicious activity without delay.