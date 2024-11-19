Drishyam 2 turns two: Ajay Devgn celebrates with nostalgic post

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn recently marked the second anniversary of his blockbuster film ‘Drishyam 2’. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a throwback moment from the film, adding a touch of humor to his caption.

“Felt like going for a little gardening today… iykyk #2YearsofDrishyam2,” he wrote, referencing the iconic plot twists that captivated audiences in the thriller.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 2’ was released in 2022 and became a massive hit. It earned over ₹230 crore at the box office. Co-starring Shriya Saran, the film was a Hindi remake of the 2021 Malayalam movie of the same name, headlined by Mohanlal. It followed the success of ‘Drishyam’ (2015), itself a remake of the original Malayalam version released in 2013, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise is cherished for its gripping storytelling and suspenseful twists. Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of the resourceful Vijay Salgaonkar earned widespread praise.

Ajay Devgn Riding High on ‘Singham Again’ Success

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn continues to bask in the success of ‘Singham Again’, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe franchise. Reprising his role as the fearless police officer Bajirao Singham, Ajay reflected on how the franchise has positively shaped the portrayal of law enforcement in Bollywood.

“For a long time, films depicted police officers in a negative light. With ‘Singham’ and even ‘Gangaajal’, we showcased what an ideal police officer could be. It set a trend for positive narratives in cinema,” he said in a recent interview.

Released during Diwali, ‘Singham Again’ brought together a stellar cast. That includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone. The film faced competition from Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ but held its ground.