Don’t spread false news about Lata Mangeshkar: spokesperson

A statement released by Lata Mangeshkar’s team recently informed fans not to believe in any false rumors regarding the legendary singer, who remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In more than a week since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the Bharat Ratna awardee has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. On the internet since then, a number of false rumors regarding Elvis’ health have circulated.

Her management team issued a statement on Friday asking her fans not to believe any such news stories, which begins, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space.”

Fans were also asked to pray for Mangeshkar’s quick recovery.

(With inputs from ANI)