Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan’s Don completed 42 years of its release on Tuesday. Released in 1978, the film witnessed megastar Amitabh Bachchan in dual role, essaying an underworld don and his lookalike.

The veteran actor managed to win the Filmfare Best Actor award in 1979 for his impeccable performance in the film. On Monday, the actor took to his official Twitter handle to share some unseen pictures from the award ceremony.

Big B shared three photos from the award ceremony. In one picture, he is seen posing with Nutan, who won the Best Actress award the same year for her performance in Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. In another photo, he is seen sitting with his wife Jaya Bachchan.

The third photograph is from the sets of Don in which the actor is seen with producer Nariman Irani and director Chandra Barot. Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing the same clothes he wore in the popular song “Khaike Pan Banaraswala” from the film.

Alongside the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “42 years of DON.. goodness! some memories.. winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji.. producer Nariman Irani, Chandra Barot, director.. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony.. We lost Nariman Irani before the film could release.. I dedicated award to his wife (sic).”

T 3528 – 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..

winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

Helmed by Chandra Barot, the film also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen, Iftekhar and Om Shivpuri in pivotal roles. It was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who were very popular at that time.