Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his ex-manager Disha Salian’s suicide case in also making headlines these days. A day earlier, Disha’s mom had raised eyebrows when she said that her daughter’s death might not be a case of suicide. According to reports, Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building on June 8. It is being alleged that her death might be connected to Sushant’s alleged suicide on June 14.

While numerous people have tried to link Disha’s death to that of the late actor’s despite her own family denying all the claims, here’s a WhatsApp text that revealed what had happened on the night of Disha Salian’s demise.

According to Pinkvilla, the WhatsApp texts of a close friend of the deceased celebrity manager have been accessed that reveal a lot of unknown facts. According to these texts, Disha was partying with her fiancee and friends on 8th June. She also reportedly consumed a large amount of alcohol. Post that, she felt depressed and complained about no one cared for her. On being confronted by another friend, she went inside the bedroom and locked herself.

Later on, Disha’s fiancee and friends pushed open the door after getting no response from her. That is how they found out that she fell off the balcony. The texts further reveal that she was alive when they went downstairs and rushed her to the hospital. And, as it is known to everyone, Disha was declared dead there. Now, talking about the text, it was shared by the celebrity manager’s friend to a WhatsApp group that she used to be a part of earlier. Moreover, these facts have been verified by the police too.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Times Now, Disha’s mother said that the family does not suspect anyone and that it could have been an accident. “No, we don’t suspect anyone,” she said. When asked if it was a clear case of suicide, she said, “We don’t know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too.”