Disha Patani will be performing her own stunts in ‘Yodha’

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who has signed for the cast of ‘Yodha’, is enthusiastic about the action-packed sequences of the film.

Disha shared, “When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It’s exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team.”

“As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note,” she added.

The actress who is also interested in martial arts is going to play a fierce and feisty character. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in lead roles too.

November 27 is the date when the shooting of the film started.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan’s newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation,

‘Yodha’ is reportedly an aerial action film. The film is going to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

