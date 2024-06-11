Bhumi Pednekar gears up for her role as a tough cop in ‘Daldal’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently engrossed in the filming of her latest project, ‘Daldal’. In this highly anticipated series, Pednekar takes on the challenging role of DCP Rita Ferreira, a dedicated and driven police officer. As she dives into this intense character, Bhumi shares her excitement and insights into what viewers can expect from the show.

“‘Daldal’ is a project that truly embodies the essence of being a woman,” Bhumi reveals. “Rita is a trailblazer, breaking through the glass ceiling and rewriting the rules in a male-dominated world. She is ambitious, passionately committed to her job, and leads with unwavering determination. These are the types of women I admire, and I am thrilled to portray such a powerful character on a global streaming platform. This series gives me the opportunity to showcase the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world.”

The narrative of ‘Daldal’ promises to be both intense and captivating. Bhumi’s character, DCP Rita Ferreira, finds herself entangled in the investigation of a series of murders while grappling with her own tumultuous past and present. This complex storyline, coupled with Bhumi’s portrayal, is expected to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

“Daldal is one of my most special projects for many reasons,” Bhumi adds. “I’ve just begun shooting, and I can already tell that this will be one of the most challenging roles I have ever taken on.”

The series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, known for his keen eye for detail and ability to bring out the best in his actors. His collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar on this project is highly anticipated.

Bhumi Pednekar’s journey in the film industry has been remarkable. After working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, she made her acting debut in the romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ (2015). Her portrayal of an overweight bride in the film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Since then, she has starred in several commercially successful films like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ (2017), ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ (2017), ‘Bala’ (2019), and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (2019). Her performances in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019) as a septuagenarian sharpshooter and in ‘Badhaai Do’ (2022) as a closeted lesbian garnered her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress twice.

With ‘Daldal’, Bhumi Pednekar continues to challenge herself and push boundaries, bringing powerful and inspiring stories to the forefront. The series is eagerly awaited by fans and promises to be a gripping addition to her impressive body of work.