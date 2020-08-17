Critically acclaimed director/actor Nishikant Kamat best known for Bollywood movies like Drishyam, Force, Madaari and Rocky Handsome, is in hospital and still fighting with his chronic disease.

Refuting rumours of his death, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and wrote that director Nishikant Kamat is still alive and is on ventilator support. “Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him (sic),” wrote Deshmukh. Nishikant Kamat is admitted to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad and is in a critical condition.

As per reports, he suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past which had relapsed. When his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri had earlier written on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct “Sanak” written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan. Sadly the film didn’t happen. Will miss him.”

However, a couple of minutes later, Milap Zaveri tweeted that Nishikant was still alive, although very critical and fighting life and death.

“Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive,” he wrote.

Kamat is known for films like Drishyam, Madaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and more. He had also acted in a few Marathi films, namely Saatchya Aat Gharat, among others. His directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005 went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year in Marathi cinema. The film was also critically acclaimed and bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.