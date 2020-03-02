Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has always managed to treat his fans with some fun-banter every now and then. This time, it is no different as Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Ivanka Trump, who was in India last week along with husband Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, had posted a picture of herself sitting in front of Taj Mahal. Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram handle, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.

Alongside the picture, Dosanjh wrote, “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. #tajmahal @ivankatrump Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (sic).”

Seeing this, on Sunday, Ivanka Trump replied to Dosanjh on Twitter. She retweeted the picture and wrote, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget! (sic).”

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊 HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Diljit also couldn’t contain his excitement after Ivanka Trump’s tweet and replied to it with a hilarious post on his Instagram handle, “Sado HUN SADO Mere ton … Jehde Photoshop Keh Rahe c ..Aa Geya @ivankatrump Da Jawab EH DOSANJHANWALA BUGGE. (Whosoever was claiming the picture was photoshopped, here I received her reply) (sic).”

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his admiration for Kylie Jenner and actress Gal Gadot and he often comments on their Twitter posts.