Dil Ka Kya: New ‘Metro… In Dino’ song explores fragile love and urban loneliness

The makers of ‘Metro… In Dino’ are pulling out all the stops to build anticipation for the film, especially through its music. After recently releasing the soulful track ‘Zamaana Lage’, the team has now dropped a new song titled ‘Dil Ka Kya’.

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and composed by Pritam, the song strikes a delicate balance between modern vibes and an old-school melancholy.

The lyrics, penned by Anurag Sharma, delve into the complexities of love, heartbreak, and the bittersweet moments in between.

‘Dil Ka Kya’ paints a moving picture of love’s vulnerability as it follows the intertwined stories of four couples navigating relationships in the fast-paced world of city life.

The emotional weight of the track is already striking a chord with listeners, and the film’s makers are confident that the music will leave a lasting impact.

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Metro… In Dino’ features a powerhouse ensemble cast. Big names like Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee are all part of this urban relationship drama.

The film is being positioned as the spiritual successor to Basu’s much-loved 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’.

Interestingly, Konkona Sen Sharma is the only actor from the original film who is returning for this sequel. Shooting the film wasn’t easy for her, as she was reminded of her late co-star and close friend Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020.

During a recent promotional event in Mumbai, director Anurag Basu recalled an emotional moment on set when Konkona unexpectedly broke down during the filming of a scene that carried echoes of their earlier collaboration.

“We were shooting a scene, and its tone was quite similar to one from the first film. Suddenly, Konkona started crying. Even now, I worry she might get emotional if someone brings it up,” Basu shared. He also remembered the late singer KK. He had immortalized songs like ‘Alvida’ and ‘O Meri Jaan’ in the original film’s soundtrack. “We miss him terribly. There are many people from that time whom we collaborated with, and they’re no longer with us.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu under the banners of Gulshan Kumar & T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, ‘Metro… In Dino’ is ready to hit theatres on July 4.