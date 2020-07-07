Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s much-anticipated film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24th. On Monday, the makers of the film released the trailer. Sushant’s close friend and actress Kriti Sanon said it will be extremely difficult for her to watch his final film.

Sharing the trailer of Dil Bechara on her Instagram account, she wrote,“#DilBechara. Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not!! #Sush @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 (sic).”

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging before Dil Bechara could release. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her Bollywood debut as a lead actor with the film, penned a heartfelt note for him, thanking him for his love and their fun memories.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Sanjana shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW. He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films (sic).”

Dil Bechara is the story of two young cancer survivors Kizzie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr aka Manny who meet at a support group and find love. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee and Subbalakshmi in supporting roles, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a special appearance.

“Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain,” Rajput delivers the dialogue right in the middle of the trailer. Terming the dialogue as their “favourite”, several social media users have posted screengrabs of the dialogue lauding Sushant for his dialogue delivery.

A cinematic adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, the film will be out on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.