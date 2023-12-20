Dhoom 3 turns 10: Cast celebrates anniversary

Celebrations are in full swing as the high-octane thriller, Dhoom 3, clocks in its 10th anniversary today. Abhishek Bachchan, who portrayed the iconic ACP Jai Dixit in the film, marked the milestone by sharing a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram account. The post, adorned with a series of captivating stills featuring himself and the versatile Aamir Khan, encapsulated the essence of their unforgettable journey.

Fellow cast members Jackie Shroff and Uday Chopra also joined the jubilation. They commemorated the cinematic gem that has etched itself into the hearts of action aficionados worldwide. As the clock struck a decade since its release, the trio took to their respective social media platforms to relive the magic that Dhoom 3 brought to the silver screen.

Fans, too, were quick to jump on the celebratory bandwagon, expressing their euphoria and gratitude for the timeless entertainment that the Dhoom franchise, and particularly its third installment, bestowed upon them. The movie, renowned for its adrenaline-pumping sequences and gripping storyline, has left an indelible mark on the action genre.

December 20 now stands as a significant date in the annals of Dhoom 3 history. It resonates not just with the cast but also with a legion of dedicated fans who have been enamored by the film’s charisma over the past decade. The outpouring of emotions on social media reflects the profound impact that this cinematic masterpiece continues to wield, a decade after its initial release.

Abhishek Bachchan’s nostalgic trip down memory lane, coupled with the enthusiastic posts from Jackie Shroff and Uday Chopra, paints a vivid picture of the camaraderie forged on the sets of Dhoom 3. As the film completes its 10-year journey, it’s clear that the bond among the cast members endures, and the legacy of Dhoom 3 lives on in the hearts of those who experienced its thrill on the big screen.