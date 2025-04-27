Dharmendra shares priceless throwback of Dilip Kumar blessing Sunny Deol

Bollywood’s beloved He-Man, Dharmendra, gave fans a beautiful blast from the past this weekend. The veteran actor took to social media to post a touching black-and-white photo featuring none other than his son Sunny Deol and the legendary Dilip Kumar.

In the picture, a young and fresh-faced Sunny Deol is seen beaming as Dilip Kumar — the ultimate Tragedy King of Indian cinema — lovingly play-punches his cheek. It’s a moment frozen in time, full of warmth and old-school charm.

Sharing the photograph, Dharmendra captioned it with heartfelt words: “Dalip saheb ka pyaar bhara duayen dete haath Sunny ko film BETAB ke mahurat par hi naseeb ho gaya tha.”

The photograph is more than just a memory—it’s a glimpse into a golden era of Bollywood, where icons like Dilip Kumar ruled the silver screen with grace, talent, and sheer magnetism.

Dilip Kumar, whose real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, carved a career that spanned over five glorious decades, starring in about 60 films that are now regarded as masterpieces.

Known for his unmatched ability to bring intense emotions to life, he earned the title of ‘Tragedy King’, yet his range went far beyond. Whether it was drama, romance, or comedy, Dilip Kumar’s performances set benchmarks for generations of actors.

Even today, his work in classics like ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, and ‘Naya Daur’ continues to inspire filmmakers and cinephiles alike.

Sadly, the world lost this cinematic giant on July 7, 2021, when he passed away at the age of 98. But thanks to moments like the one Dharmendra shared, his spirit feels as alive as ever.