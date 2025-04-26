WAVES 2025 to unveil the first look of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the coming years. The drama will star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey among others. Now, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, the makers are planning to reveal the film’s first look at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit.

A source told the publication, “The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (aka WAVES Summit) will be held from May 1-4, 2025 and the organizers are clear that they want it to be one of the biggest talking points of the year. Accordingly, they have invited some of the biggest names from different film industries in India. To add to the excitement, the team of Ramayana is looking to share an update during this star-studded event. It will be a win-win situation for both. The team of the film will get a grand platform to showcase their product and grab a lot of eyeballs. WAVES, too, would benefit with the extensive coverage.”

“The makers are looking at a poster or video of Ramayana. However, things are still being planned. A decision will be taken in a few days, provided things fall in place. Last year, the makers were planning to announce the film on Ram Navami 2024 but the plan was later deferred. Hence, things are still not confirmed yet. However, the WAVES Summit can prove to be a great opportunity.”

‘Ramayana’ boasts an ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leading the charge as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. ‘KGF’ star Yash will essay Ravana’s role while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. Joining the team is Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The epic mythological film is going to release in two parts, with the first one hitting theatres in 2026. During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir opened up about wrapping up the shoot for the first ‘Ramayana’ film. Moreover, the actor also expressed his excitement over being a part of “India’s greatest story.”

