Dharmendra drops a heartwarming throwback with Ashok Kumar

Veteran actor Dharmendra knows how to tug at the hearts of cinema lovers. On Saturday, he gave fans a nostalgic treat by sharing a rare black-and-white photo straight from the golden vault of Bollywood.

The picture captures a young Dharmendra receiving an autograph from the legendary Ashok Kumar—affectionately known as ‘Dada Muni’.

Adding to the old-school charm, late filmmaker Asit Sen and popular comic actor Mohan Choti are also spotted in the frame, watching the moment unfold.

Dharmendra, who has always had a sentimental side, captioned the post: “Friends, an autograph from Dada Muni on hundred rupees note… lovely memories. Director Asit Sen and Mohan Choti are watching happily.”

The vintage snapshot quickly struck a chord with his fans. Comments poured in celebrating the glorious days of classic Hindi cinema. Even his son, Bobby Deol, couldn’t resist and reacted with a string of heart emojis.

One fan summed it up perfectly: “Golden era indeed.”

Dharmendra’s Instagram is slowly turning into a visual museum of Bollywood’s most iconic moments. With each post, he reminds the world of the warmth, grace, and camaraderie that defined the industry’s earlier years.

At 89, Dharmendra continues to stay active, both on screen and online. He was recently seen charming audiences in the romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, where he starred alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Next up, the legendary actor will appear in ‘Ikkis’, a war drama that tells the heroic story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal—a Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film will also feature Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.