After 19 years, Rani Mukerji and Badshah SRK reunite for ‘King’

Following the announcement of King Khan’s next, ‘King,’ fans have been buzzing with excitement. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the film will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, the title will see Abhishek Bachchan step into the shoes of a menacing antagonist. For the film, SRK is uniting with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand. While there is little clarity on the complete cast list, the reports so far suggest a star-studded cast. Following reports of Deepika Padukone’s cameo and roles of Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, the report of the film’s leading lady is here. As per the latest update, Rani Mukerji will star opposite SRK.

The collaboration will reunite them after 19 years following the 2006 film, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.’ Their potential pairing has sent fans on a nostalgic ride as they wait to see the two bring back the old-time charm to screens. As per a Pinkvilla report, Rani is on board for the upcoming project.

The report stated, “Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film.”

Moreover, it added, “It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part and instantly agreed to be on board with the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth.”

Previously, during his appearance at the Dubai Global Village, SRK expressed his hope with ‘King.’ “I am going to work very hard. I think the whole team with Siddharth Anand is going to work very hard. Inshallah, we will make a great film for everyone which entertains everyone and everybody will be very happy.”

Fans have high expectations from the slated release given the ensemble team behind the project. Meanwhile, the word also suggests that makers are fine-tuning the script, leaving no stone unturned to deliver a gripping spectacle. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, Sujoy Ghosh has penned the script for ‘King.’

