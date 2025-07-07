Dharmendra and Saira Banu honour Dilip Kumar legacy with heartfelt words

On the anniversary of passing of Dilip Kumar, veteran actor Dharmendra shared an emotional message that resonated deeply with fans and film lovers across the country.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to post a throwback picture with the late legend, expressing grief, love, and a sense of continued connection with his “dear brother.”

Dharmendra remembers Dilip Kumar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

In a heartfelt caption, Dharmendra poured out his emotions: “Aaj ka din kitna ghamnak aur manhoos din hai. Aaj ke din, mere bahot hi pyaare bhai, aap sab ke chahete adakar, film industry ke khuda, ek nek aur mahaan insaan, Dalip saheb, hamein hamesha ke liye chhod kar chale gaye. Ye sadma bardaasht tou na hoga. Tasalli de leta hoon woh kahin aas paas hain.”

(“Today is a day of deep sorrow and misfortune. On this day, my beloved brother—your favourite actor, the god of the film industry, a noble and great human being, Dalip Saheb, left us forever. I still can’t bear this loss. I comfort myself thinking he’s still around.”)

The post, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the two legends together, drew emotional reactions from fans.

Adding to the wave of remembrance, Dilip Kumar’s wife and yesteryear actress Saira Banu also shared a moving tribute on her Instagram profile.

“Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen,” she wrote.

Saira Banu remembers her ‘Sahib’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Dilip Kumar, often hailed as the “Tragedy King” of Indian cinema, passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. His contribution to Indian films is immeasurable, with a career that spanned over five decades and close to 60 films.

Whether it was ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, or ‘Naya Daur’, his performances redefined the craft of acting in the country.

Known for his depth, sensitivity, and ability to bring raw emotion to the screen, Dilip Kumar became an inspiration for generations of actors.