‘Dhadak 2’ release date OUT: August brings a new saga of forbidden love

Love is about to return to the big screen — but this time, it’s fiercer, bolder, and more defiant. Dharma Productions has finally lifted the curtain on ‘Dhadak 2’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and it’s arriving in theatres on August 1, 2025.

The announcement came with a pair of powerful new posters, where Siddhant and Triptii are seen locked in an emotional embrace, seemingly ready to take on a world that’s set against them.

The caption on Dharma’s official Instagram read, “Marne aur ladhne mein se ek ko chunna ho toh ladhna” — a call to arms, perhaps, and a strong hint at the emotional intensity the film promises.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, ‘Dhadak 2’ isn’t just another romantic drama. It’s a story that digs deeper into forbidden love, tackling the complex web of social structures, class divisions, and the courage it takes to defy them.

Siddhant takes the lead as a young man who dares to fall in love beyond the invisible lines drawn by society, with Triptii playing his equally resilient partner.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. ‘Dhadak 2’ follows in the footsteps of the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a Hindi remake of the Marathi hit ‘Sairat’.

That film opened a national conversation about caste, class, and young love in India. With this sequel, the narrative appears to be evolving, promising more grit, more resistance, and possibly, more heartbreak.

Originally slated for a late 2024 release, the film is now going to release on August 2025. Now this gives fans a bit more time to brace themselves for what’s going to be a powerful cinematic experience.