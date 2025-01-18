‘Deva’ trailer: Shahid Kapoor is back in his element!

The highly anticipated trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Deva’ is finally out! After teasing audiences with an intense teaser and pulsating tracks, the trailer has set the bar high. As per fans’ expectations, Shahid Kapoor is back in his element as he gears up to set theatres ablaze with his intense action sequences. The trailer promises a gripping and fast-paced narrative bestrewed with pulse-pounding action sequences. Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have backed the film.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Dev Ambre. He is a fierce cop who doesn’t mind bending the rules to make sure the culprits suffer. However, he has his own complexities and seemingly has a deep-seated fear. Sending fans into a nostalgic ride, the actor returns to the action genre after a while. Alongside Shahid, Pooja Hegde plays a key role that adds depth to the high-stakes narrative. Her magnetic presence elevates the grace and intensity of the story. Together with an ensemble cast including Kubra Sait and Pavail Gulati, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic journey.

The riveting trailer of ‘Deva’ promises a cinematic spectacle packed with powerful stunts and an electric soundtrack. The cinematography highlights both the epic scale of its action scenes and the emotional nuances of its characters. With a promising trailer, fans expect a full-blown action-entertainer. Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31, 2025.

On the work front, Shahid’s last was the rom-com ‘Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. Moving ahead, the actor is reuniting with ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ director, Vishal Bharadwaj. In the film, the actor will star opposite Triptii Dimri.