Deepti Naval embraces mountain life, shares peaceful glimpse from her Himachal garden

Deepti Naval, celebrated for her subtle charm and powerful performances in Indian cinema, seems to have discovered her own little paradise in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

The veteran actress recently took to Instagram to share a slice of her peaceful life in Haripur, near Naggar, a space that she lovingly calls her ‘bagicha’.

Advertisement

In a mist-laced video posted on her Instagram Stories, Naval captured a tranquil morning in her hillside garden. The camera panned across fruit-laden apricot trees, soft fog rolling through the valley, and a quiet stillness that perfectly matched the reflective mood of her narration.

Advertisement

“It’s so foggy, you don’t really see the mountain,” she said with a gentle smile. “But this is my ‘bagicha’. Look at the way the apricots… Oh my god. And this is where I do my workout. This is what I always wanted — to be outside and walking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepti Naval (@deepti.naval)

Wearing the contentment of someone who has found her rhythm in the quiet, the ‘Chashme Buddoor’ actress seemed deeply at home among the trees, the fresh air, and the solitude.

“At my Art Studio in Haripur near Naggar, yes, I’m in Himachal,” she wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Deepti Naval has opened up about the emotional and spiritual nourishment she finds in the mountains. Her Instagram often offers a poetic mix of nostalgia and reflection.

Not long ago, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself with a caption that read, “Without words… Jab bahut kuchh kehne ko ji chahta hai na, tab kuchh bhi kehne ko ji nahin chahta.”

She also recently posted a tender tribute to her late mother, recalling how she used to sit patiently while Naval set up her art studio in the same hillside retreat.

“She’s here, very much here, still, with me. Her presence all over this valley,” she wrote, reminiscing with warmth and quiet reverence.

Naval, who started her career with Shyam Benegal’s ‘Junoon’ in 1978, has had an illustrious film journey. Her breakout as a lead came in ‘Ek Baar Phir’ (1979). And, she later became part of a legendary onscreen pairing with Farooq Sheikh. Together, they brought heart and humour to classics like ‘Saath Saath’, ‘Katha’, ‘Kissi Se Na Kehna’, and of course, the evergreen ‘Chashme Buddoor’.