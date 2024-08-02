Deepika thanks fans for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ success in virtual meet-up

In the wake of her latest film’s triumph, Deepika Padukone took a moment to connect with her fans in a virtual meet-up, showing immense gratitude for their continued support. The blockbuster success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been met with widespread acclaim, and Padukone’s recent online interaction with her admirers was a testament to her appreciation for their unwavering enthusiasm.

Sporting a casual denim jacket and radiating joy, Deepika engaged with her dedicated fanbase, fondly known as ‘Crazens’. Her warmth and sincerity during the conversation were palpable, making the experience memorable for her followers. Fans were quick to express their excitement and admiration on social media, celebrating their favorite star’s achievements and the success of her recent films.

The way you treat your fans says a LOT about yourself,I have seen celebs not giving a damn about their fans, but DP is rare,she has always treated her fans like a part of her family,not just today but many a times before too,PROUD Crazen @deepikapadukone ILY <3#DeepikaPadukone Advertisement — Nabz | Maasi era | (@nabzwanderer) August 1, 2024

Thank you so much @deepikapadukone for devoting your precious time to chat with us, crazens! You’re the best. Lots of love always♥️ pic.twitter.com/Z9OHZGjrJp — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) August 1, 2024

talked to deepika for like a minute and I CANNOT STOP SHAKING!! deepika knows me? talked to me? she called me by my name and called me “my love”?? this can’t be real — srkdp (@srkdeepikaholic) August 1, 2024

The interaction was filled with heartfelt exchanges as Deepika answered fan questions and shared her appreciation for their support. The fans’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many taking to platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share their delight.

Deepika’s recent successes underscore her dominance in Indian cinema. With a string of hits including ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Fighter’, and now ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, she continues to solidify her status as a leading actress. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been described as a mega blockbuster, with Deepika’s performance—playing a pregnant woman in a futuristic setting—earning significant praise. Ashwin himself highlighted the crucial role Deepika’s character plays, noting that without her, the story of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ wouldn’t exist.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, adding to its appeal. As Deepika’s career continues to flourish, her fans eagerly anticipate her next project, ‘Singham Again’. In this upcoming film, she will portray the powerful character of Shakti Shetty, further showcasing her ability to deliver compelling performances.

Deepika Padukone’s recent success and heartfelt fan interaction reflect not only her impressive career achievements but also the deep connection she shares with her audience. As she continues to take the Indian film industry by storm, her fans remain excited for what comes next.