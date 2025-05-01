Deepika & Ranveer dine with Instagram head Adam Mosseri ahead of WAVES 2025

It was a star-powered dinner with a side of selfies as Bollywood’s golden couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, broke bread with Instagram’s top boss, Adam Mosseri, in Mumbai on the eve of the much-hyped WAVES Summit 2025.

The social media head honcho is currently in India for the global digital content summit kicking off today (May 1), and it seems his trip got off to a very glam start.

Advertisement

Adam Mosseri shared a cheerful group photo from the dinner on Instagram, featuring himself smiling alongside the effortlessly stylish DeepVeer duo at the upscale Mumbai hotspot, Papa’s.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

The selfie—clicked by none other than Ranveer himself—quickly made waves online.

Mosseri captioned the picture with a warm tribute to the couple: “I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay.”

In response, Deepika cheekily dropped a comment that read, “@mosseri @ranveersingh. What happens at @papasbombay stays at @papasbombay!” complete with a trail of playful emojis.

Ranveer, never one to hold back his expressive side, chimed in with a simple but joyful “Good times!” and his trademark heart emojis—plus a cheeky “COYG!”, giving a shoutout to his beloved Arsenal football team.

Style-wise, the couple kept things effortlessly cool. Deepika rocked a crisp white tee under a beige blazer with classic denim, serving up smart casual with serious flair.

Ranveer, meanwhile, paired his signature swagger with a black blazer, white tee, and matching trousers.

Mosseri opted for a sleek and polished black suit over a white shirt—because if you’re dining with Bollywood royalty, you’ve got to dress the part.

The high-profile dinner was more than just a social outing—it marked the unofficial curtain-raiser to WAVES Summit 2025, an international gathering of movers and shakers from the world of content, tech, and entertainment.

This year’s edition promises fireworks, with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Ambani, and Deepika herself gracing the speaker lineup.

Mosseri’s big moment arrives on May 2, when he’ll take the stage for a keynote session titled “How Gen Z Consumes Content,” alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, it has been an equally action-packed year for Deepika and Ranveer beyond the red carpets. The couple recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, Deepika last appeared lighting up the screen with Ranveer in ‘Singham 3’, while Ranveer is diving into upcoming roles in Aditya Dhar’s next film and Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated ‘Don 3’.