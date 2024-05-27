Deepika Padukone’s yellow gown sells out in 20 minutes at charity sale

Deepika Padukone’s radiant glow isn’t the only thing catching attention these days. The Bollywood star’s recent appearance in a stunning yellow gown has set tongues wagging and fashionistas swooning. With her ‘sunshine state of mind’ ensemble, she’s not just lighting up the red carpet, but also shining a light on a cause close to her heart.

Known for her advocacy in mental health and philanthropy, Deepika Padukone, founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, often uses her platform to raise awareness and support for mental health issues. Her recent appearance in the yellow gown was no exception. Symbolizing the vibrant spirit of both herself and her foundation, the gown quickly became a symbol of hope and positivity.

But what’s even more remarkable is what happened next. Just 72 hours after her appearance, Deepika decided to put the gown up for sale on her ‘Deepika Padukone Closet’ as part of the ‘Fresh Off The Rack’ segment, with all proceeds going to her foundation. And the response was overwhelming. Within a mere 20 minutes, the gown was completely sold out, leaving fans scrambling to get their hands on a piece of Deepika’s iconic style while also supporting a noble cause.

This rapid sell-out serves as a testament to Deepika’s immense popularity and the deep admiration her fans hold for her. It’s not just about fashion; it’s about making a meaningful impact. By investing in these signature pieces, fans are not only enriching their wardrobes but also contributing to a cause that’s making a real difference in people’s lives.

Deepika’s influence extends far beyond the silver screen. She’s a beacon of light in the world of philanthropy, using her fame for good and inspiring others to do the same. With her unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy, she’s proving that true beauty goes beyond what meets the eye.