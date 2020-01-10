Deepika Padukone, who was quite busy with the promotions of her film Chhapaak has finally taken a sense of relief. Chhapaak, after creating much buzz among the audiences, finally released on Friday.

Amidst all this, the actress was spotted at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings before the release of the film. The actress has been a global figure ever since her Bollywood debut and ensures to visit Siddhivinayak Temple before her releases and this time was no different.

Chhapaak is a humane retelling of a story of an acid attack survivor. It depicts the most ordinary realities of life through a kind of sensitivity that perhaps, not to generalize, only a woman director could bring to the table.

Deepika Padukone is all strength and plays her character with a kind of simplicity that comes with a certain age. She portrays the role of a 19-year-old girl called Malti. She bears a kind of innocence and spark, that despite being corrupted by the brutal realities of an acid attack, does not leave her and give her character a strength that is absent from another champion of acid attack in the film, Vikrant Massey.

After Chhapaak, the actress will be seen in ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra directorial.