Deepika Padukone thanks PM Modi as she appears on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including her in the eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual event where the PM interacts with students about exam-related stress.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a teaser of her upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha episode, where she engages with students on the importance of mental health.

She thanked PM Modi for his dedication to the cause, writing, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment towards this cause. I look forward to launching our episode.”

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha features a special episode on mental health and wellbeing. Do hear @deepikapadukone‘s insights on this subject. #PPC2025 https://t.co/IOfYdhMhuz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2025

Reflecting on her school days, the ‘Pathaan’ actress admitted she was quite mischievous. “Main bohot hi naughty bachchi thi (I was a very naughty kid). I used to jump on sofas, tables, and chairs,” she recalled with a laugh. She also shared how she struggled with mathematics, adding that PM Modi’s book advises students to express their emotions instead of suppressing them. “Always express yourself, whether it is with your friends, family, parents, or teachers,’ she emphasized.

The full episode featuring Deepika’s interaction will premiere on February 12 at 10 AM.

During the session, PM Modi offered students guidance on handling exams and academic pressure. Encouraging them to view failures as stepping stones, he said, “A student’s life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or just in books. You should turn your failures into your teachers.”

Highlighting the role of technology, he urged students to embrace it wisely. “You are fortunate to be born in an era of technology. Our focus should be on understanding it and using it optimally,” he added.

PM Modi stressed that education should not be limited to textbooks. “Students are not robots. We study for holistic development. Students cannot grow if they are trapped in books,” he said, encouraging them to engage in activities they love.

He also advised against placing undue importance on exams, emphasizing that knowledge is more significant than grades.

Furthermore, he called on parents and educators to allow children to freely explore their interests. “Kids should not be confined. They need the freedom to follow their passion. Knowledge and exams are two different things,” he remarked.