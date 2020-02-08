Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have jetted off to some unknown location to enjoy a vacation together. On Friday, Chapaak actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of their passports.

View this post on Instagram His & Hers…💞 #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

There were speculations that one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood was travelling to Colombo.

Now, on Saturday, Deepika has shared yet another click from their vacation diaries. She posted a picture of their slippers on sand. Alongside the picture, Deepika wrote, “I will always lean on you to show me the way (sic).”

Through the post, the actress hinted that the couple is on a beach vacation.

Last week, the actress was snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, leading to speculations that the actress was collaborating with the filmmaker.

After Chhapaak, Deepika will soon be seen playing Ranveer’s onscreen wife in ‘83. The sports drama is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on Indian cricket teams iconic World Cup win in 1983.

Apart from this, Deepika, recently, announced that she will play the lead in the Indian remake of hit Hollywood film The Intern, which she is also producing. The actress will share the frame with veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.