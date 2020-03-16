While all the shoots and events have been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic across the world, B-town seems to enjoy this phase as are using the time off to rejuvenate and spend time with their family and friends. Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone is also in the same list. However, she doesn’t want to waste this time and wants to do something productive.

Deepika, on Sunday, shared her idea of productivity with her fans on social media. The actress gave a glimpse of how she is using her time productively during the coronavirus outbreak. Sharing a picture of her wardrobe, she wrote, “Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#cleaning #wardrobe (sic).”

Earlier, the actress also cancelled her trip to France because of coronavirus outbreak. The actress had to attend the Paris Fashion Week, but she decided to skip the event this year.

On the work front, she was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The actress received critical acclaim for her performance in the film. However, it received a lukewarm response at the box office.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s 83. While Ranveer is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika is playing the role of the cricketer’s wife Romi Dev. 83 is based on Indian cricket team’s win at 1983 World Cup.