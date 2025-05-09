DDLJ statue unveiling in London delayed amidst India-Pakistan tensions

Fans of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) will have to wait a little longer to see Raj and Simran immortalised in bronze statue.

The much-anticipated unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s statue in London’s Leicester Square has been postponed due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The DDLJ statue, which was originally set to be revealed this spring to commemorate 30 years of the beloved Bollywood classic, has now been put on hold. According to the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the delay is a response to the current geopolitical situation following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April.

The attack has reignited long-standing friction between the neighbouring nations.

The bronze sculpture is part of London’s popular “Scenes in the Square” trail, which features celebrated characters from iconic films. When eventually unveiled, the statue will depict the unforgettable moment between Raj and Simran — the romantic leads of the film — in a pose that has come to symbolise Bollywood romance for generations.

Released in 1995, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has cemented its place in cinematic history. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by the late Yash Chopra, the film was a massive success both critically and commercially. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of its time and continues to have a devoted fan base worldwide.

Shot across India, London, and Switzerland, the movie follows Raj and Simran, two young Indians who fall in love during a European holiday. Their story is filled with charm, humour, and heartfelt moments — but it’s also a tale of navigating family expectations and cultural traditions.

The statue’s delay is understandably disappointing for fans, especially those who grew up with the film or discovered it later as a romantic rite of passage. However, the organisers have hinted that this is a postponement, not a cancellation.

The Heart of London Business Alliance, which manages the statue trail, remains hopeful that the tribute will be unveiled once the situation stabilises.

This statue would mark a significant moment for Indian cinema on the global stage. It would also make Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol the first Indian actors to be featured in the “Scenes in the Square” trail, joining the ranks of film legends like Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, and Harry Potter.