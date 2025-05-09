Kamal Haasan postpones ‘Thug Life’ audio launch amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

In light of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, superstar Kamal Haasan has made the decision to reschedule the audio launch of his highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life’.

Originally slated for May 16, the event will now take place at a later, more appropriate time, with new dates to be announced once the situation stabilizes.

The announcement was made through a statement from Haasan’s production studio, Raaj Kamal Films International, posted on Instagram.

In a message titled “Art can wait. India comes first,” Haasan expressed his patriotism and solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, placing national interests ahead of personal and professional commitments.

“The current state of heightened alert at our borders has made it clear that our priorities must shift,” Haasan wrote. “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage, it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration.”

The actor emphasized that the joy of a film launch should not overshadow the seriousness of national security concerns.

He further added, “At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation. As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection.”

The postponement of ‘Thug Life”s audio launch comes amidst ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Just days before Haasan’s statement, the Indian Army successfully repelled multiple drone attacks by Pakistan on the night of May 8-9, 2025, marking a new escalation in the tensions between the two countries.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, the attacks involved drones and other munitions along the western border, with Pakistan also engaging in numerous ceasefire violations. The Indian Army responded swiftly and effectively, using the indigenous Akash surface-to-air missile system to thwart the drone strikes targeting Indian assets.

Defence officials confirmed that both the Army and the Air Force had deployed the missile defense system along the border in preparation for such attacks.

In this context, Haasan’s decision to delay the event underlines the gravity of the situation and his commitment to prioritizing the nation’s welfare over entertainment.

The actor, who has been vocal about his political views in the past, has once again demonstrated his willingness to put his personal interests aside for the greater good.

‘Thug Life’, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, marks a significant reunion for the director and Haasan, who last collaborated on the iconic 1987 film ‘Nayakan’. The new project is likely to generate considerable buzz, with a star-studded cast featuring Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Sanya Malhotra.

The film is ready for release on June 5, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting its debut.