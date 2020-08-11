Ronnie screwvala’s recent production Raat Akeli hai has been garnering a lot of critical appreciation and audience love. The duo behind this success is director Honey Trehan and producer Ronnie who joined their creative forces and envisioned the project and gave life to it.

WIth his directorial debut, Honey has impressed the audiences. He extracted towering performances from Nawazuddin and Radhika and as usual they both have delivered a high impact act and kept the mystery element intact till the end. Right from having a stellar and ensemble cast to having a powerful story, Ronnie and Honey have worked in sync to deliver us the BEST. Ronnie puts in a lot of time and effort especially into projects that are being helmed by debut directors like Honey, as he believes that they bring in a different and new perspective to the movie.

While producers are usually restricted to being at an off-end discussion, Ronnie has been involved at all stages of movie making. Telling a story is an art and Ronnie looks at what’s happening in society right now to give his stories the most dramatic impact. He is the go-to person and is available whenever his team requires him, be it for casting, production or any other aspect. He works in close liaison with his directors as filmmaking needs a wholesome approach.

Ronnie also attends all creative development meetings so that he is aware of what is the actual progress of the film. Ronnie Screwvala is one such unsung hero of today’s cinema who is responsible for igniting the spark that transforms an idea into a massive project.

It’s his dedication to his projects that has made him a very successful producer. He has given us some timeless and cinematic classics such as Rang De Basanti, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Life in a Metro, Kai Po Che, Chennai Express, Uri: The Surgical Strike and the list is endless. With his vision and creative aspect, we are hopeful to witness some path breaking content in the coming future.