All about Jaswant Singh Khalra’s murder suspects

RSVP Movies, a production company founded by Ronnie Screwvala, has recently unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated film “Punjab ’95.” This compelling movie features the versatile Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, portraying the celebrated human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. With the movie poised to shed light on his life, let’s delve into the details of Jaswant Singh Kharla’s murder suspects involved in this tragic case.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was taken away and transported to Jhabal Police Station on September 6, 1995, while he was washing his car in front of his residence.

Fast forward to October 16, 2007, when a division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court, presided by Justices Mehtab Singh Gill and A.N. Jindal, sentenced four accused to life imprisonment. These individuals included former sub-inspectors Satnam Singh, Surinder Pal Singh, and Jasbir Singh, along with former head constable Prithipal Singh.

Advertisement

In the year 1996, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gathered evidence that Khalra was held at a police station in Tarn Taran. Based on this evidence, the CBI recommended the prosecution of nine Punjab police officials for their involvement in Khalra’s murder and kidnapping. Surprisingly, the murder suspects were not charged for a whole decade, although one of them, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Sandhu, met a tragic end in 1997. His death was staged as a suicide.

However, justice eventually prevailed on November 18, 2005, when six Punjab police officials were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for their role in Khalra’s abduction and murder.

Human Rights Watch, an independent human rights group, reported that an 11 September 1995 writ of habeas corpus from the Supreme Court was presented to Justice Gill. In response, officials denied any involvement of the police in Khalra’s detention. Special Police Officer Kuldeep Singh’s testimony in 2005 added another layer of complexity, suggesting that Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, a prominent police officer, had visited Khalra a few days before his unfortunate demise in October 1995.

As the premiere of “Punjab ’95” approaches, audiences await the film’s powerful portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life and the pursuit of justice amid a troubling chapter in Punjab’s history. The movie’s narrative seeks to shed light on the dedication of human rights activists like Khalra and the challenges they faced in their quest for truth and justice.