Crazxy: Sohum Shah announces new film on Tumbbad’s 6th anniversary

Sohum Shah is back with another exciting announcement, marking the 6th anniversary of his critically acclaimed film ‘Tumbbad’. The 2018 horror-fantasy film captured audiences with its eerie storytelling and stunning visuals. Now, fans have something new to look forward to—Shah has officially revealed his next project, ‘Crazxy’, ready to release on March 7, 2025.

In a social media post, Shah took to Instagram to share the news with a motion poster for ‘Crazxy’. His caption read: “Friends, today marks 6 years since the release of ‘Tumbbad’… Your love has been so immense that the film even got a re-release, completing our ‘Tumbbad’ circle :). And now, after 6 years, we’re presenting the motion poster for our new film, ‘Crazxy’. In cinemas on March 7, 2025. Get ready for a CRAZY ride!”

The motion poster adds to the anticipation, with the promise of another unique story crafted by writer-director Girish Kohli. Although details about ‘Crazxy’ are still under wraps, the film is already generating buzz, especially considering Shah’s previous success with ‘Tumbbad’. If the title is anything to go by, audiences can expect a wild and thrilling cinematic experience.

‘Tumbbad’, which made its debut in 2018, left a lasting impression on both critics and audiences, earning a reputation as one of India’s most visually striking and innovative films.

The story followed the journey of Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, as he and his young son set out on a dangerous quest to find a mythical treasure guarded by a cursed being named Hastar. The film delved into themes of greed, obsession, and the consequences of unchecked ambition, making it more than just a horror film.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with creative direction from Anand Gandhi and co-direction from Adesh Prasad, ‘Tumbbad’ was a labor of love. Its unique blend of folklore, horror, and stunning cinematography earned it critical praise and several awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design at the 64th Filmfare Awards.