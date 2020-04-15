The deadly Coronavirus doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. The global pandemic has affected more than 2 billion people across the world. In India, there is a steep rise in Coronavirus cases. With every passing day, its chain has been increasing. While Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of positive cases of the highly transmissible virus over 2300 cases so far, people are practising self quarantine and several societies have been sealed.

Recently, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s in-house staff has also been tested positive for COVID-19. The lady took to her Twitter handle to share the news. She revealed that she has moved him to the quarantine facility.

She wrote, “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass (sic).”

To note, so far four Bollywood celebrities have been infected with coronavirus. While Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celeb to have been tested positive for COVID-19, she was followed by Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani, who were also diagnosed with the deadly virus. Besides, Karim Morani has also tested positive for coronavirus twice.