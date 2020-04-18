The Coronavirus pandemic has brought everything to come to standstill. While many are there inside their homes, spending time with their family, there are a whole lot of people who are suffering in this lockdown. To help those in need, our celebs have come forward and are doing every bit to help them. Section 375 actress Richa Chadha has also joined the bandwagon. The actress has taken to donating food to a Gurudwara and has urged others to follow the same.

Recently, the actress came to know that a nearby Gurudwara had been providing meals to the needy. Thereafter, the actress decided to offer help.

“It’s the time when our humanity is being tested and I believe in the goodness in people. People have really come together. This pandemic is bringing out the worst and best in humans. While some are making racist, communal comments, civil society is going out of its way to care of animals, along with humans. It’s not about the big gestures or who donated how many crores (of money). I am only talking about this, because I urge others to do the same, take baby steps,” said Richa.

When she contacted the people at the Gurudwara, they said they will accept ration and not money, reported IANS.

“So I went with the amount of groceries I could procure nearby, which was little, like 10-20 kgs. Now I have learnt that they need as much as 250 kgs every single day, so I am figuring out a wholesale place that can get me food grains and pulses in that large quantity,” Richa added.

She understands that many people can’t afford to donate lots of money, but that shouldn’t stop them from doing their bit.

“Even if you can support one person, or one family at this time, that’s good. People may ask ‘how does it make a difference? It’s just one person’. But it makes a difference to that one person because that person is no longer hungry. We must be kind to each other in these times,” she concluded.