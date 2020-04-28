Amidst the Coronavirus scare, celebs across the country have come forward to donate to the PM CARES Fund, NGOs, daily wage workers, etc. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is also among those celebs who have been doing their bit to help the needy.

Now, Khiladi Kumar has donated Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation as the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, took to his official Twitter handle to thank Akshay for his contribution.

He wrote, “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city – the men and women of Mumbai Police.”

In response to the tweet, the 52-year-old actor paid tributes to head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, who died of complications due to COVID-19, and urged his fans to donate to the foundation.

“I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them,” he wrote.

Akshay has been doing monetary help since so long. He has previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares fund and Rs 3 crore to Mumbai’s municipal corporation for PPE (Personal Protective Equipments).

Apart from Akshay, several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and others have come forward to do their bit and help the society amidst the crisis.