Seeing the ongoing crisis, the government has imposed a lockdown due to which everyone is in home quarantine. However, it is more depressing. People are coming with the various mental pressures, they are dealing amidst this lockdown. They have been discussing about their mental health. To combat the same and prioritise mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, actress Deepika Padukone and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will engage in a discussion on Instagram .

The decision was announced by the Chhapaak actress on Sunday on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, will go live on Instagram with the WHO Director-General on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST.

“Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond… Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future,” Deepika shared in a post.

A year after going public with her diagnosis, the 34-year-old actor launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health.