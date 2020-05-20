Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and family are in self isolation after their househelp tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. She shared a message from her father, stating that their househelp tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She further mentioned how the family is dealing with the situation.

Going by the post Janhvi shared, it seems that the family is practicing home quarantine. As per reports, on Tuesday, it is learnt that Boney Kapoor’s house help, Charan Sahu, 23, who lives with the Kapoors – Boney and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi – at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Mumbai, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Post that, Boney Kapoor informed that the househelp had been taken to the quarantine centre. He wrote a long message which was shared by his daughter Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram handle. The statement reads, “I would like to inform you that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre.”

The statement continued, “My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response.”

“I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon.”

Alongside the message, Janhvi wrote, “Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone.”

Due to the nationwide lockdown, all the shootings have been at a halt and so everyone is in home quarantine. Janhvi seems to be making most of his time doing some productive stuff along with her sister Khushi Kapoor.