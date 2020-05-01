Seeing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is doing their bit to help the needy in every possible manner. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also in the same league and is contributing to society in every way. Recently, the actress collaborated with Crocs, a footwear brand, to donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers in India, especially in states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. Through this initiative, the actress wants to support healthcare workers, who are at the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. I’m so proud to work with Crocs India to give 10,000 pairs of Crocs shoes to healthcare professionals in public and Government hospitals. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus,’ Priyanka said.

Healthcare workers are on their feet for long hours and require a comfortable pair of footwear now more than ever.

Crocs is committed to the cause of supporting healthcare workers across the world and is pursuing similar donations in other countries as well. Along with India, Crocs and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also announced a 10,000 pair donation for healthcare workers in The United States.